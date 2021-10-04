Bend roofing company first in C.O. to install Tesla’s solar-powered tiles

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Greenlee Roofing says it's the first and only roofing company in Central Oregon installing Tesla Solar Roofs.

Greenlee offers solar roof tiles, similar in design and appearance to ordinary shingles.

The company's website says the solar roof tiles are "are more than three times stronger than standard roofing tiles."

Greenlee Roofing became a certified installer for Tesla in January of this year and has installed several roofs around Bend.

Noah Chast will speak to the company and a homeowner of the first Bend home with the solar tiles.

