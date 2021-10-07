Cash windfall for Spanish youth can’t be spent on bullfights

News

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government is offering citizens who turn 18 years old next year 400 euros ($462) to spend on cultural activities. But the sum comes with strings attached: the recipients can’t use it to buy tickets for bullfights. The decision was one of the politically controversial measures included in the 2022 national budget unveiled by the government Thursday. The goal is to help Spain’s culture-related businesses recover from the loss of revenue during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. The government said eligible teenagers could spend their 400 euros on items such as movie and theater tickets, books and concerts. Bullfighting businesses wanted to be included, too, but they had few supporters in the coalition government.