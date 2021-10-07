New program aims to support female and minority-owned businesses in Asheville

News

By Kristen Aguirre

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville’s Business Inclusion office is launching a new training program to help women and minority business owners scale up their businesses.

The program is called AVL Pathways to Grow, and the city is teaming up with nonprofit Interise to make it happen.

City officials say Interise has successfully implemented this program in 80 cities across the country.

“It’s extremely data and results-driven” Angelia Driver, AVL Pathways Program Manager, said. “Interise can watch the assessment of its participants over the years after they complete the program and they’ve noticed there’s been 60 percent of business have increased their revenue. And 78 percent of businesses report being profitable after the program and 97 percent of business owners who have taken the program would recommend other business owners to take the program.”

This program was sparked by a 2018 disparity study the city did, looking at how it was spending money in city contracts. The study revealed large disparities in how many contracts were actually going to women and people of color.

AVL Pathways to Grow is part of a city initiative to help these business owners thrive.

“AVL Pathways really helps them get the knowledge they need and also the networks which is crucial to grow their businesses in a sustainable way,” Driver said.

The three-year program is now accepting applications until Dec. 5. It officially starts in mid-January.

