Balimore mother charged with involuntary manslaughter of 4-year-old as result of methadone intoxication

By Jenny Fulginiti

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of her 4-year-old son after a medical report showed the child died of a methadone intoxication.

Baltimore police said just before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2020, officers responded to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics for a child’s death. The child had been brought in by medics from a home in the 1700 block of Darley Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found 4-year-old Deyonte Davis who had been pronounced dead by medical staff. Davis’ remains showed no signs of trauma or foul play and was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

In January, Medical Examiner doctors ruled his death a homicide caused by methadone intoxication.

Homicide detectives interviewed numerous witnesses, conferring with Child Protective Services and the State’s Attorney’s Office, and ultimately obtained an arrest warrant.

On Oct. 5, 2021, Davis’ mother, Latosha Nance, 44, was arrested in connection to his death.

Nance was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Neglect of a Minor, Reckless Endangerment and False Statement. She is currently being held without bail at Central Booking.

