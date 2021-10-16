Skip to Content
Woman faces arson charge for allegedly setting ex-boyfriend’s pickup on fire

By Thomas Geyer

    SAVANNAH, Illinois (Quad-City Times) — A Savanna, Illinois, woman is facing arson charges in Clinton County after she allegedly set fire to an ex-boyfriend’s pickup.

Marari Jean Boardman, 38, is charged with one count of first-degree arson. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Boardman also is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Officer Rodney Livesay, at 4:47 a.m. Oct. 8, the Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to the 1500 block of Crestline Drive for a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, Clinton firefighters found a 2014 gray Ford F150 on fire.

The pickup was parked about four feet from the garage attached to the house.

