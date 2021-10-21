Panther Labs Introduces Security Logging Solution Designed for AWS Security Teams

By Panther Labs

October 12, 2021 (Security Television Network) — Panther Labs, the leading cloud-scale security analytics platform led by Airbnb alumni, announced Panther for AWS security, a security logging solution designed for AWS security teams. Now, AWS security teams will have a single platform for aggregating, organizing, and prioritizing security-relevant data from AWS accounts and combining signals from multiple hybrid platform environments across their organization. “One of the top issues for security professionals is collecting and normalizing all of the data produced by AWS and then making sense of that information,” said Jack Naglieri, CEO and founder of Panther Labs. “Redirecting logs out of AWS into legacy SIEM solutions is technically challenging, unnecessarily costly, and often encounters significant ETL challenges.” There are over 175 discrete AWS services, each churning out its own set of metrics, events, and logs, largely in differing formats. Additionally, there are performance metrics produced by the applications running in AWS. To get beyond the basic functionality offered by CloudWatch, AWS users are forced to resort to other methods to gain end-to-end visibility on AWS. “We’re excited to work with Panther Labs to empower AWS security teams to optimize for speed, scale, and flexibility,” said Dudi Matot, Principal Segment Lead, Security, AWS. “With Panther for AWS, the management load is taken off security teams while still allowing them all the benefits of an end-to-end monitoring experience for AWS with real-time detection, correlation, and analysis. Panther takes vast amounts of AWS security logs and provides normalization, real-time analysis, and a scalable data warehouse to store and query them.” The solution allows security teams to continuously monitor their AWS infrastructure with policies-as-code for strong security and ongoing compliance. This ability will provide teams with peace of mind as they detect publicly accessible simple storage service (S3) buckets, identity access management (IAM) compliance with multi-factor authentication (MFA) requirements, and brute force login attempts out of the box with Panther. Panther has over 150 out-of-the-box policies and rules that apply to AWS resources and log types.

