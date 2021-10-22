US Rep. Glenn Thompson tests positive for Covid-19 and is being treated at Walter Reed hospital

By Morgan Rimmer

Rep. Glenn Thompson has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a statement released on Twitter, and is being treated at Walter Reed “out of an abundance of caution.”

The statement notes that the Pennsylvania Republican began experiencing “cold-like symptoms and was promptly tested for COVID-19” on Friday afternoon, and that he is vaccinated.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.