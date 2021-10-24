Preliminary 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan’s northeastern coast

By Eric Cheung, CNN

A 6.5-magnitude quake has struck Taiwan, according to preliminary data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The EMSC said the quake struck at a depth of some 60 kilometers, about 65 kilometers northeast of Hualien City on Taiwan’s northeastern coast.

Tremors from the quake could be felt as far away as Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, according to a CNN producer there.

There are so far no reports of casualties or damage.

This is a developing story. More details soon.

The-CNN-Wire

