Two middle school students are being praised after their quick actions saved their bus driver

Two middle school students are being praised for their quick action when their bus driver experienced a medical emergency.

Conner Doss and Kane Daugherty are students at East Paulding Middle School outside Atlanta and were on a full bus when the incident happened, according to CNN affiliate WSB-TV.

“I come out, I come in the aisle and look down. Miss Julie’s face is bright red and shaking,” Doss told WSB.

The driver managed to pull over and that’s when they realized something was wrong.

“I hear her say, ‘Hey! Somebody help!’ So, I run up. She’s over here shaking really bad,” said Daugherty. “I picked up the [dispatch radio], I said, ‘Somebody help. Our bus driver feels really dizzy.’ Somebody called her phone.”

The dispatcher was able to call 911, help the boys set the emergency brake, flashing lights and emergency stop arm.

“We know she has diabetes, so we thought maybe it was an attack. We got her to drink Coke, eat cookies, and all of that,” said Daugherty.

In addition to helping the driver, Doss also made sure his classmates stayed calm and knew everything was okay.

The boys were also waving down cars from the bus windows, and caught the attention of a pastor, who came on to pray with the panicking students.

“That was a moment of relief, I think, for Miss Julie and for us to know God was on our side,” said Daugherty.

School leaders said the driver is recovering but hasn’t yet returned to work.

“I am incredibly proud of Kane and Conner for jumping into action to help their bus driver and make sure their classmates were safe,” Principal Tom Alverson told CNN in a statement.

“Because of their quick and decisive actions, a potentially dangerous situation was avoided. The care, respect, and love they showed for Ms. Julie has been incredible, and it is a great example of not only their character, but the true spirit of all East Paulding Middle School students. All of our students are amazing, and Kane and Conner demonstrated just how amazing they are.”

The school district recently recognized the students’ bravery and actions at a school board meeting this month.

