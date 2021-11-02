Latino Community Association marks Día de los Muertos with grand opening of new Bend facility

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Latino Community Association in Bend is holding a grand opening for its new Family Empowerment Center in style on Tuesday, with a Día de los Muertos, or Day of The Dead celebration.

Masks are required at the event. You can bring a photo of a deceased loved one to place on the community altar to honor them, along with candles.

The event from 4 to 7 p.m. is located at 2680 NE Twin Knolls Dr. Ste. 110.

Schedule of Events:

4:30 p.m. Inaugural ribbon cutting

4:30 - 7p.m. Champurrado and sweet bread

4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Sugar skull decorating

4:30 - 6 p.m. Music and dancing

Jordan Williams will have more about the festivities and new facility in his report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.