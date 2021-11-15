12-year-old boy scout rescues couple and their dog on Waimano Trail

By Xiomara Yamileth

HONOLULU (KITV) — A 12-year-old boy scout rescued a couple and their dog on the Waimano Hiking Trail on Saturday.

David King and his mother were on the Waimano Trail when they came across a couple and their dog who were lost on the hike.

The couple had no food, no water, no flashlight, and a dead cell phone battery.

Their dog Smokey who was not used to the terrain was also in pain with his paws bleeding and unable to continue.

That is when 12-year-old David made a stretcher out of branches and his shirt for the dog. David learned how to make a stretcher in the troop first aid class.

The 3 adults and David all took a point of the stretcher and carried Smokey out.

Everyone including Smokey was able to exit the trail safely and together.

A reminder to the public to hike safely and follow hiking safety tips: Bring Your Cell Phone: In case of an emergency, your cell phone can be a lifesaver. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. It is recommended to pack an external backup battery.

Get Information About The Trail: Prior to hiking, learn about the trail you intend to hike so you will know the route, where to start, and the degree of difficulty. When you get to the trail’s entrance, read and follow signage. Be aware of restricted or closed trails. Do not just rely on social media to get the information you need about a trail.

Stay Put: Staying in one place makes you easier to find and reduces the chances of getting into further trouble, especially after dark. This is why it is important to notify someone of your hike location and destination.

