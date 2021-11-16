Sunriver Service District plans community meeting on proposed Public Safety Building

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sunriver Service District is gathering public comment on a proposed Public Safety Building to upgrade and update the resort community's police and fire department facilities.

A video and presentation of preliminary plans is set for 4-6 p.m. on Friday at Benham Hall at the SHARC Aquatic Center.

The service district noted that the Sunriver Police Department is located in an unsure office building, and the Fire Department facilities haven't been updated in a quarter-century. "Neither department meets current building code requirements for "essential facilities" in emergency situations, the service district said in its notice of the upcoming community forum.

For more information on the proposal, visit: https://sunriversd.org/public-safety-bldg

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo is looking into the plans for her story at 5 on KTVZ.