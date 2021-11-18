Bend City Council to provide regular updates on efforts to address houselessness

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors have added a new standing agenda item to council business meetings, to provide regular updates on the city's work on addressing houselessness, and to engage with some of the questions and concerns councilors are hearing.

In the first update, posted on Wednesday, Councilor Megan Perkins addressed the nearly 1,000 people experiencing houselessness in Central Oregon, and the response the council has received from the community in terms of possible solutions.

The news release listed solutions being currently worked on, or proposed.

Veterans Village is now open as of Veterans Day! This is a huge step forward for our community.

The hotel on Division Street that we purchased with Project Turnkey money is almost done with renovations and will have 30 units of transitional housing.

Outdoor shelter sites. This is important: Every single potential outdoor shelter site is going to go through this “request for proposals” process. The request for proposals is out for service providers to tell us their vision for an outdoor shelter in Bend. Once we have responses in, we will see if there are any matches between City-owned land and the needs or vision of the service provider. Requirements for outdoor shelters will include: 24-hour management, fencing, outreach with surrounding neighborhoods; outreach is the role of the service provider, since they will be operating, managing, creating this shelter (not the city), management plans for safety of clients and neighborhoods, restrooms, showers, food, storage, trash removal, case management and more. Again, every single potential outdoor shelter site is going to go through this process.



A Navigation Center; a request for proposal will go out later this week. That’s another shelter and a day resource center funded by $2.5M from the state. There’s no location identified yet but we are actively looking.

Changing Bend’s Development Code to increase temporary housing options. The Sounding Board to House Our Neighbors made recommendations on a package of amendments to the Bend Development Code to allow varying shelter types citywide. Proposed amendments will go to the Planning Commission on January 10 for a work session and on January 24 for a public hearing.

We are also going to fund a contract with REACH Out Central Oregon for mobile outreach to help those living in unsanctioned camps to help people transition out of houselessness.

We are providing fire prevention information, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and safe heat sources to individuals in vehicles along Hunnell and Clausen roads. And at our last meeting, we heard about the steps the City is taking, working with service providers, to work on trash, safety issues and prepare for winter.

Noah Chast will speak with Councilor Perkins for an update and explanations of some the possible solutions. His report is coming up tonight on NewsChannel 21 at 5.