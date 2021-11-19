Redmond Kiwanis set to launch annual See’s Candy sales

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kiwanis Club of Redmond will resume See’s Candy sales at three locations beginning immediately after Thanksgiving.

The kick-off will be Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27 at the Redmond Chamber’s Holiday Village in Centennial Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kiwanis volunteers will staff the kiosk again Dec. 4 and 11.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 29, Kiwanians will be available weekdays and Sat., Dec. 18, in the Spokesman Suites at 226 N.W. Sixth St. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The holiday treats will also be available during regular business hours at Central Oregon Pharmacy, 655 N.W. Greenwood Avenue.

Candy sales provided nearly $5,000 toward the club’s youth projects in 2020. More information about Redmond Kiwanis and its project can be found at www.redmondkiwanis.org or contact redmondkiwanis@gmail.com

Among the favorites that are back in stock for your holiday gifts and treats: Nuts and chews, dark or milk chocolate, assorted, soft centers, truffles, peanut brittle, lollypops, molasses and mint chips, and small gift-sized boxes of chocolates.