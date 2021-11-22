Method Man and the stars of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ talk second season

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

When it comes to his character, lawyer Davis MacLean, on “Power Book II: Ghost,” Method Man says he’s ultimately after exactly what the title of the drama proclaims.

“Power,” the rapper-turned-actor responded when asked about the character’s motivation. “I think Davis eventually wants a seat at the table. He wants to be one of the smartest people in the room, if not the smartest. He’s very ambitious.”

And he’s not the only one.

Season two of the Starz drama kicked off Sunday and continues to follow the tumultuous life of Tariq St. Patrick and those in his universe.

It’s the continuation of the original “Power” and part of the franchise created by Courtney A. Kemp.

She told CNN the show came about in part because Starz wanted a seventh season of “Power” and that wasn’t possible.

“I was like ‘There isn’t another season of this to tell,'” Kemp said. “But there is a way to keep the story going and explore different piece of it and that’s where [“Power Book II: Ghost”] came from.

This season serves up “More of what you like” she said.

“You’ll be yelling at the television,” Kemp said. “Definitely some thrills, some chills, some murder, a little sex. You know, the usual cocktail.”

Shane Johnson and Larenz Tate portrayed Cooper Saxe and Rashad Tate respectively on the original “Power” and in the sequel.

Both said they are enjoying playing characters that many viewers love to hate.

“It’s a departure from my real life, because in real life I’m a good guy,” Tate said. “I’m all good in real life, so it’s kind of nice to have fun and play a bit of a tyrant at times.”

“It’s interesting because the show is built in such a way that the heroes of the show are doing a lot of ‘bad things’ like killing people and stuff like that,” Johnson said. “I think Cooper Saxe thinks of himself ‘I’m the hero of my own story.’ I go off the rails a little bit and I begin to compromise my ethics, but I’m always after something.”

“Power Book II: Ghost” airs Sunday nights on Starz.

