City of Bend asks public to weigh in on the future for 261 acres of undeveloped land

Online open house focuses on eastern portion of Stevens Road Tract will be added to city limits in coming years

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is getting some more new land, but first it wants the public to weigh in on what it wants to see happen there.

House Bill 3318 passed in the Legislature this year, allowing 261 acres of land southeast of town to be added to Bend's Urban Growth Boundary.

The Stevens Road Tract Concept Plan is the first of many steps leading to the creation of a new neighborhood in Bend. The plan will lay the foundation for expanding the Bend Urban Growth Boundary (UGB), future planning amendments in the Bend Comprehensive Plan, property sale, master planning, and eventual development of the site based on the requirements of House Bill 3318 (HB 3318).

HB 3318 outlines a process and directs the type of eventual development of a "complete community" on the property, located east of 27th Street and north of Knott Landfill, which is slated to close within a decade.

The eventual development is expected to include deed-restricted affordable, workforce and market-rate housing, parks, mixed uses and employment uses. Transportation options that support walking, biking and transit will also be included in the plan and later development.

The city's Growth Management Division has begun the first steps towards development of the property.

The city said Wednesday it has launched an online open house on the Stevens Road Tract Concept Plan website, where people can learn more about the project and provide important feedback. The open house will be available through Dec. 15.

Addressing housing affordability and creating more housing in Bend is a City Council priority.

"The Stevens Road Tract project offers a unique approach to adding land to the Urban Growth Boundary for affordable and market-rate housing," the announcement stated

