Driver flees NE Bend traffic stop; police K-9 team finds suspect hiding in bush

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An attempted traffic stop in northeast Bend late Wednesday afternoon was followed a short time later by the discovery of the abandoned car, a police search of the area and the arrest of the driver after a K-9 team found him hiding in a bush, officers said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a Bend officer tried to pull over a Honda Accord’s driver for careless driving in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Fourth Street, Sergeant R.C. Bigelow said.

The driver did not stop, but officers did not pursue it; instead, a description of the car was broadcast by radio to other officers, Bigelow said.

Less than 20 minutes later, another officer found the abandoned car in the area of Five Street and Burnside Avenue, the sergeant said. More officers arrived in that area and a search perimeter was established.

Bend police K-9 Kim and handler Corporal James Kinsella conducted a track of the suspect to the area of Sixth Street and Clay Avenue, where the suspect, a 42-year-old Bend transient, was found hiding in a bush. Kinsella said he was taken into custody without further incident and without injury.

Bigelow said the suspect possessed evidence tying him to the car, and a search warrant was granted, which turned up evidence of other crimes.

The man was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on charges of attempting to elude police, reckless driving, reckless endangering and felon in possession of a restricted weapon, brass knuckles.

Police were assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Ronin and handler Deputy Michael Mangin.