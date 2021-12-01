No snow means C.O. high school ski teams must practice on dry land

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- David Smullin, the Redmond Community Nordic Ski Club head coach since 1999, is no stranger to dry-land practice sessions. But dry-land practices have become more of a necessity this season, as Central Oregon waits for more snow to arrive.

The Redmond Community Nordic Ski Club is made up of students from Redmond, Ridgeview and Sisters high schools and the Redmond Proficiency Academy. The club has been training for the last three weeks, mostly on dry land.

"We've been able to train three times on snow before it melts," Smullin told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday.

The lack of snow in late November and early December is not unusual for Smullin and his ski team, but it is one of the drier early seasons in recent years.

Gregg Timm, the head coach for Bend High's alpine ski team, told NewsChannel 21 the dry weather has not changed much of how they prepare for the season.

"We've already been on the snow a number of days," Timm said. "It's the same number of days as any season."

