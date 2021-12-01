With Daniel Jones iffy, Giants grab QB Jake Fromm from Bills

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants gave an indication of their concern about starting quarterback Daniel Jones by signing quarterback Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. The team announced the move Wednesday. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday night Jones has a neck injury and his status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins was uncertain. The Giants had Tuesday off and coach Joe Judge is expected to meet with the media Wednesday before practice. If Jones cannot play, veteran Mike Glennon will start for New York.