Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wins latest court battle with UK newspaper publisher

By Jack Guy and Lauren Kent, CNN Business

A UK court has upheld a ruling in favor of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as part of her litigation against a newspaper publisher which reproduced parts of a private letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018.

Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) had appealed against a previous judgment that the duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy, but the Court of Appeal upheld the decision on Thursday.

ANL and the group’s tabloid, The Mail on Sunday, previously ​said they stood by the decision to publish excerpts from the handwritten letter and would defend the case vigorously.

In a statement, Meghan celebrated the judgment and outlined her hopes that it would help to change the UK newspaper industry.

“This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right,” reads the statement.

“While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.”

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.