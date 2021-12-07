Talbot denies old team, Wild top Oilers 4-1 for 7th straight

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Talbot made 38 saves against his former team and the Minnesota Wild shut down the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 for their seventh straight victory. Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist. Marcus Foligno, Victor Rask and Dmitry Kulikov also scored for the Wild, who are off to the best start in franchise history with 37 points through 25 games. Jesse Puljujarvi scored for the Oilers, who have lost three in a row.