Central Oregon Scouts BSA set to begin Christmas tree recycling fundraiser

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Scouts BSA will start their annual Christmas Tree Recycling fundraiser this Saturday, Dec. 11 as they begin to pass out flyers to local homes throughout Central Oregon. The fundraiser then continues with collecting and recycling Christmas trees on the weekends of Jan 1/2 and Jan 8/9.

Here's the rest of their announcement:

We request a donation of $10 but will gladly accept any donation over that amount. The money raised from the scouts’ efforts will go to support the local Scout troops of Central Oregon. Your donation is used to fund troopactivities, community service projects and to replace worn out gear the scouts use throughout the year. The mission of Scouts BSA is to create the leaders of tomorrow by building character through outdoor challenges and education. Your donation helps make that mission a reality.

For general information on tree recycling in Central Oregon, please visit our website at www.takeyourtree.com.

● Some troops will post door flyers specifying which days they will be picking up trees in specific neighborhoods.

● If you live within the city limits of Bend or Redmond, you do not need to call in to have your tree picked up. The troops in those communities will be cruising the area picking up trees starting around 9am on the recycling weekends.

● Please have your tree cleaned of all decorations and place it by the street where it is easily visible to our Scouts and drivers. We will not be checking alleys.

● You can make a donation via PayPal or Venmo by visiting www.takeyourtree.com and clicking on the area you reside in or you can attach your donation in a Ziplock bag rubber banded to your tree. Please make your check out to ‘Scouts BSA” or as specified on the flier you receive.

● If you did not receive a door flier, wish to arrange other payment options, need special assistance with your tree or have general questions; please visit our website, www.takeyourtree.com, or call and leave a message at the messaging phone number for your area. A special Thank You goes out to CentraTel, www.centratel.com, which has generously donated this phone messaging service for many years.

This is a win/win situation for the community and for the local Scout troops! This recycling project provides a service to the community and teaches organizational and team building skills to the Scouts involved at all levels of the project. A big thank you goes out to the communities who have made this event a big success and improved the lives of so many youth through

Scouting.