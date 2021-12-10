Australia beats England by 9 wickets to open Ashes series

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia has won the Ashes cricket series opener by nine wickets with 1 1/2 days to spare. Nathan Lyon surpassed the 400 test wickets milestone and returned 4-91 to help restrict England’s second innings to 297. That left the Australians needing just 20 runs to clinch the first test. They did it in 5.1 overs. England resumed Day 4 on 220-2 and lost eight wickets for 77 runs to finish the match in a similar vein to how it started. England was bowled out for 147 on Day 1. Travis Head scored 152 as Australia replied with 425 to establish a 278-run first-innings lead. The second test will be a day-nighter starting Thursday in Adelaide.