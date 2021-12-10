Burrow is fine, but Bengals may be without Mixon, Higgins

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quarterback Joe Burrow is fine, but the Cincinnati Bengals could be without running back Joe Mixon and receiver Tee Higgins on Sunday. Mixon (illness) and Higgins (ankle) are listed as questionable for the game against the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot) also is questionable. The good news for Cincinnati is that starting center Trey Hopkins and starting right tackle Riley Reiff will be back after missing last Sunday’s game with ankle injuries. Burrow dislocated the little finger on his throwing hand but stayed in the game and missed only one day of practice this week.