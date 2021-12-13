UConn’s Mir McLean leaves program, to transfer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn sophomore forward Mir McLean has left the program and will transfer, UConn coach Geno Auriemma announced. McLean was a little-used reserve and played in 27 games at UConn, averaging 2.5 points and 2.0 rebounds. She’s the second player to leave UConn this fall. Freshman Saylor Poffenbarger announced last month that she is transferring to Arkansas. The Huskies, who fell from No. 3 to No. 7 after a loss last week to Georgia Tech, are currently without four other players, including reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers, because of injuries.