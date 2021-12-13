Verstappen says he partied until daybreak after F1 win

By ROB HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

Max Verstappen partied until daybreak in Abu Dhabi after winning the Formula One world championship. Verstappen said he only left the celebrations around 7 a.m. local time and that “I maybe regretted that final drink.” Mercedes could yet appeal the outcome of Sunday’s season-ending race that saw Verstappen overtake Lewis Hamilton on the final lap. But Verstappen said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff sent him a congratulatory message saying he was a deserving champion.