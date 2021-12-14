6 Moroccan tennis players banned for match-fixing

LONDON (AP) — Six Moroccan men’s tennis players have been banned in a match-fixing investigation. The International Tennis Integrity Unit says the six players were found guilty of offenses including fixing elements of matches and receiving money for fixes. Their bans ranged from nine years to a life ban for Ayoub Chakrouni. None of the players has competed at a major tournament. The highest career ranking of the six was Amine Ahouda at 668th.