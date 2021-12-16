Skip to Content
4 children die after intense fire rips through London home

LONDON (AP) — Four children have died after fire ripped through a building in south London. About 60 firefighters descended on the home in a residential area and brought the children out of the home as intense fire ripped through the building Thursday night. The four children are believed to be related. They were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their ages weren’t immediately available.

