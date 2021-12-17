BLP Schools implement no gun policy, includes concealed carry

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new policy was implemented in Bend-La Pine schools on Tuesday that prohibits guns on school property, including concealed carry firearms. It follows SB554, which places gun policy up to the discretion of each school district.

The Bend-La Pine School District is one of three school districts in Oregon that have passed the policy.

Heather McNeil is a member of the Bend Chapter for Mom's Demand Action, an organization that fights for public safety measures to can protect people from gun violence. She submitted testimony to the school board and pushed for the policy to be passed.

