COVID issues force No. 4 UCLA to cancel game vs UNC
By The Associated Press
No. 4 UCLA has canceled its game scheduled for Saturday against North Carolina because of COVID-19 issues within the Bruins’ program, making it the second team to drop out of the four-team CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. UCLA says team-related activities have been paused while the status of future games remains to be determined. The Bruins had previously postponed a home game against Alabama State scheduled for earlier this week.
