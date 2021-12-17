Denmark seeks to close public venues to curb coronavirus

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s prime minister says his government is moving to close theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums and art galleries as part of new restrictions to contain a faster than expected resurgence of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen Frederiksen said the proposed measures would require stores smaller than 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet) and restaurants to limit their number of customers. Restaurants would have to serve their last meals and alcoholic beverages at 10 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. The government also is advising residents to limit social contacts over the Christmas holidays. The shutdown order requires parliamentary approval. Lawmakers on the 21-member Epidemic Committee were scheduled to meet Friday afternoon.