Robert Morris to reinstitute men’s, women’s hockey programs

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Hockey is coming back to Robert Morris University. The school located in the western Pittsburgh suburbs announced that both its men’s and women’s programs will return to compete at the NCAA Division I level for the 2023-24 season. The programs were folded last May in a cost-cutting measure. A significant fundraising effort by former alumni helped provide a financial foundation for the programs to return.

