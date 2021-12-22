Redmond Parks And Rec Activity Center closing at year’s end; some activities lack a new space

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District's Activity Center will be officially closing Dec. 31.

RAPRD has been transitioning some activities to the Senior Center since September.

However, the weight room, racquetball court and basketball half-court do not currently have a replacement location.

There is a plan to put a bond on the November 2022 ballot for a new activity center building.

The design phase will begin in January, with more information and details coming later in the year.

