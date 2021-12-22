Skip to Content
Redmond Parks And Rec Activity Center closing at year’s end; some activities lack a new space

RAPRD

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District's Activity Center will be officially closing Dec. 31.

RAPRD has been transitioning some activities to the Senior Center since September.

However, the weight room, racquetball court and basketball half-court do not currently have a replacement location.

There is a plan to put a bond on the November 2022 ballot for a new activity center building.

The design phase will begin in January, with more information and details coming later in the year.

Noah Chast is speaking to the RAPRD executive director and will have a report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

