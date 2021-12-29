Some KC stores struggle with stock as shipping delays continue

By Brian Johnson

MISSION, Kansas (KMBC) — Kansas City-area stores are still feeling the pinch of the pandemic. Some businesses are folding, others struggle to get shipments on time.

Snowboards are back in stock at Flatlanders Ski & Snowboard in Mission, Kansas.

“This has been the worst year as far as shipping goes,” said Aileen Chellis, owner of Flatlanders Ski & Snowboard.

A shipment of 20 boxes arrived three months late. Chellis said another 30 boxes are still missing.

“We don’t know where they are. The companies don’t know where they are. It’s been very strange,” she said.

Shipping challenges can mean price increases for everyone.

“Because I know they are changing some of their prices to compensate for that time that was lost. It’s been a hassle,” said Ian Schutt, ski technician at Flatlanders Ski & Snowboard.

The new boards come just in time for customers like snowboarder Nick Redwine. He and his father are gearing up for their Colorado trip.

“I’m glad they got it though because we wouldn’t be going on the trip if we couldn’t get any stuff,” Redwine said.

“You can’t sell what you don’t have,” Chellis said.

She said that after 43 years in business, this has been one of the hardest.

“The sock company couldn’t find wool, so there’s no socks coming in,” Chellis said.

She said she gets products from Canada, Europe, Britain and Scotland.

“Let’s hope that the companies can back us up after the new year because a lot of them are short on product as well,” Chellis said.

The delays are the results of several issues all caused by the pandemic.

One silver lining is that the warm weather has pushed the season back. Many resorts are just getting fresh snow, so delays haven’t bothered most customers.

