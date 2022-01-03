Wet, heavy C.O. snow causing slick roads, crashes; COCC closes for day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The wet, heavy predicted snowfall was falling Monday across much of the High Desert as Central Oregonians returned to work and school from the holiday break, leading to slideoffs and crashes and prompting closure of Central Oregon Community College.

The snowfall contributed to at least a few accidents and road closures, and officials warn drivers to be careful.

An injury crash on state Highway 126 east of Powell Butte early Monday led to a temporary road closure and a detour.

There were reports that snow drifts were causing issues for school buses in the La Pine area, as well as other, as classes resumed across the region.

Due to the snowfall and travel conditions, COCC closed all four campuses before 11 a.m. Classes were canceled, including live Zoom campuses, and all services and departments are unavailable for the day. For more information: https://www.cocc.edu/emergency/.

Check the area's webcams, and a link to our ODOT TripCheck page, here: https://ktvz.com/weather/cameras/

Noah Chast will be following any snow-related incidents on the area's roadways and will have a full report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.