Redmond man killed in Highway 126 head-on crash east of Powell Butte

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond man was killed Monday morning when his pickup truck went into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a semi-truck on state Highway 126 east of Powell Butte, Oregon State Police reported.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded just after 6 a.m. to the reported crash near milepost 12, about five miles east of Powell Butte in Crook County, troopers said.

A preliminary investigation found that John Sacco, 24, of Redmond, was driving a Chevy pickup truck heading east that crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a Freightliner pulling a 53-foot box trailer and driven by a 59-year-old Prineville man.

Sacco sustained fatal injuries. The truck driver was treated on scene for his injuries.

Highway 126 was closed for about six hours; a detour was put in place by ODOT.

OSP was assisted by Crook County sheriff’s deputies and ODOT at the scene.