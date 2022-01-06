Bend garbage truck with burning load dumps trash in empty lot; fire quickly doused

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Republic Services garbage truck driver dumped a load of burning trash onto a vacant lot in northwest Bend Thursday morning and firefighters quickly doused the blaze, officials said.

Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched at 8:15 a.m. to the reported garbage truck with a load on fire near the intersection of Hill and Harriman streets, Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said.

Before firefighters arrived, the driver followed their protocols and dumped the load of burning waste in a vacant lot near the intersection, Kettering said, adding that the truck was undamaged.

Crews knocked down the flames, which had spread to an adjacent tree, and requested assistance from Republic Services and city Public Works to facilitate cleanup of the site, she said. It’s estimated the debris will be completely removed by the end of the day.

"Bend Fire and Rescue would like to remind the community to never dispose of woodstove and fireplace ashes, BBQ briquettes, smoking materials or any other potential ignition source into household trash," Kettering said in a news release.

"Ashes should be placed in a non combustible container, such as a metal can, for several days until they are completely cold," she added.

For more winter safety tips, visit https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/fire-rescue/safety-tips-emergency-preparedness/fall-winter-safety-tips.