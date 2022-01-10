Bend-La Pine Schools change spectator rules, now allow only 4 guests per player

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools updated their spectator policy for extracurricular events, as of Monday, allowing only four guests per player or club member.

The announcement was part of the district's Friday "Key Updates" due to COVID-19, as officials also warned families to prepare for a potential return to remote learning due to cases, quarantines and staff shortages.

For sporting events, each athlete, coach, cheerleader or member of the dance team can invite four people to the game. Guest names will be added to a will call list (by noon on game day), and those guests will need to check in upon entry to the facility.

The change is in response to the latest memo from the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority that urges either suspension of extracurricular activities or layered safety mitigation to curb the rapid spread of the omicron variant..

The school district stated, "These spectator modifications are intended to reduce contact exposures, encourage greater distancing, allow for 100% masking compliance, and further our efforts to protect our student athletes, coaches, and community."

Noah Chast will be speaking with the school district about why this decision was made and what impact it could have for his report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.