Gov. Kate Brown has $200 million workforce development plan

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is proposing a a $200 million legislative package to bolster the state’s workforce during the pandemic. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the program, titled “Future Ready Oregon,” aims to prioritize key populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and existing disparities. They include Oregonians of color, women, low-income individuals, rural communities, veterans and those who are incarcerated or formerly incarcerated. Three specific sectors would benefit from the program: Health care, manufacturing and construction. The total $200 million would be composed of both state general fund monies made up of personal and corporate income taxes, as well as American Rescue Plan Act dollars.