Aboubakar takes host Cameroon into knockouts at African Cup

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi both scored twice as the host team recovered from going 1-0 down in the fourth minute to overwhelm Ethiopia 4-1 at the African Cup of Nations. Cameroon became the first team through to the knockout stages with two wins from two games. Ethiopia’s Dawa Hotessa Dukele had stunned the Olembe Stadium into silence with the opening goal. But Cameroon shook off that early blow. Ekambi equalized four minutes later and Cameroon took control. Aboubakar put Cameroon ahead with a powerful header in the 53rd and slid into force home the third goal two minutes later. Ekambi made it 4-1 with his second.