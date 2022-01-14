Free federal Covid-19 testing program will allow 4 tests to ship per household and ship 7-12 days after requested

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

The website for the newly established federal effort to distribute Covid-19 rapid tests by mail across America will launch for requests on January 19, but will be limited to four rapid tests per residential household, according to senior administration officials.

According to senior administration officials on a call with reporters on Friday:

Americans will be able to request tests at COVIDTests.gov beginning on January 19.

The initial program will allow four free tests to be requested per residential address “to preserve broad access.”

Tests are expected to ship within 7-12 days of being ordered.

On the process of test procurement, a senior administration official said, “The administration is quickly completing a contracting process for this unprecedented purchase of 500 million at-home rapid tests, with over 420 million tests already under contract. All paths interactive through this program will be rapid at-home tests that have been granted an emergency use authorization by the FDA. Half a billion tests will be available for order on January 19.”

The official noted that there are “some tests already in the possession of the US government, in the order of 10 million.”

While the official mentioned the administration will also be launching a free call line for the tests, a launch date wasn’t provided.

Pressed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as to whether the US government had yet secured the initially promised half a billion tests, the official noted that “we’re working to finalize the contract on the last 80 million, and this is an unprecedentedly large purchase,” adding that “it’s been going at a fast speed.”

The total cost for the initial 500 million tests, the official said, is around “$4 billion” for purchase and distribution.

