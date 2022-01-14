Oregon reports 13 more COVID-19 related deaths, 8,672 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 13 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,883, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 8,672 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 513,391.

Pediatric cases rise

COVID-19 cases continue to rise sharply among children ages 0 to 17 with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to the latest weekly dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon. In the most recent full week’s data, published Friday, hospitalized pediatric case rates are increasing for children ages 0 to 4 and 12 to 17. OHA will continue to monitor trends in pediatric case hospitalizations.

More Oregonians receive COVID-19 booster doses

Oregon continues to move closer to meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal, announced Dec. 17, of getting 1 million more people in the state a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of Jan.

When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 352,492 Oregonians have received a booster.

As of Friday, Oregon needs 647,508 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

Consider alternatives for non-urgent health issues

With a record number of cases recorded and the spread of the Omicron variant statewide, Oregonians are being asked to ease the burden on health systems and emergency rooms. If you are looking for non-emergency COVID-19 treatment, please call your doctor or an urgent care clinic. Not sure who to call? Start with 211. You can find a test here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 811, which is 34 more than Thursday. There are 153 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine more than Thursday.

There are 42 available adult ICU beds out of 666 total (6% availability) and 222 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,122 (5% availability).

1/14/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 42 (6%) 17 (5%) 2 (2%) 15 (16%) 2 (3%) 1 (10%) 3 (7%) 2 (8%) Adult non-ICU beds available 222 (5%) 25 (1%) 18 (3%) 49 (9%) 32 (7%) 9 (18%) 51 (12%) 38 (32%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 51 COVID-19-positive patients as of early Friday, seven of whom were in the ICU, six on ventilators. None of the ICU patients were fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 37 of the 51 COVID--positive patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 20,623 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Thursday. Of that total, 1,870 were initial doses, 1,170 were second doses and 8,011 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 9,498 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 16,382 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,924,838 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 189,543 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,587,045 doses of Moderna and 260,849 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 3,088,356 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,799,040 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (36), Benton (196), Clackamas (806), Clatsop (40), Columbia (58), Coos (179), Crook (96), Curry (56), Deschutes (746), Douglas (79), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Hood River (50), Jackson (424), Jefferson (99), Josephine (150), Klamath (122), Lake (10), Lane (590), Lincoln (116), Linn (246), Malheur (153), Marion (787), Morrow (38), Multnomah (1,660), Polk (202), Sherman (4), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (249), Union (42), Wallowa (3), Wasco (47), Washington (1,184) and Yamhill (169).

Oregon’s 5,871st COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Marion County who died Dec. 2, 2021 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,872nd COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Lane County who died Dec. 3, 2021 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,873rd COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 7, and died Jan. 12, at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,874th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 1, and died Jan. 12, at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,875th COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 31, and died Jan. 12, at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,876th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 24, and died Jan. 12, at Asante three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,877th COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 8 and died Jan. 12, at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,878th COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 13, at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,879th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive for COVID-19 and died Jan. 12. Date of positive test, location of COVID-19-related death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,880th COVID-19-related death is a 44-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 8 and died Jan. 9, at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,881st COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 11, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,882nd COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 30, and died Jan. 7, He had underlying conditions. Location of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,883rd COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 12, at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.