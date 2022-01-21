Sheriff talks about his sergeant being arrested for operating under the influence in county vehicle

By JAMES FELTON, JAMES PAXSON

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — A mid-Michigan sergeant was arrested after crashing a county vehicle she was operating while under the influence.

Nearly two weeks after her drunk driving arrest, there has not been much progress made.

No charges have been announced and she is still employed by the county. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson talked about this sergeant who he will not name.

“Extremely disappointed, beyond that. Because we as a profession, especially me as a sheriff, try to do everything to shine as a profession. And when people take advantage of that by making bad decisions off duty it takes back progress that we’ve made with the public. We are held to a higher standard, and that means on and off duty,” Swanson said.

She was off duty when she crashed a county vehicle on I-475 in Flint on Jan. 8. Her on scene sobriety test came back above a .20, more than two times the legal limit.

“I know her personally. She’s a 14-year-veteran. She’s never had an incident in her whole career. And it was a bad mistake,” Swanson said.

A mistake that didn’t put the sergeant behind bars that night.

“When the accident occurred, she had a head injury, an ambulance was called, and she was arrested on scene after providing a sobriety test and transported to Hurley Hospital with a head injury. She was there approximately 36 hours. And that is standard procedure for anybody involved in an alcoholic-related incident with injury. They go to the hospital and blood is taken which is what happened in this case,” Swanson said.

Her current punishment, which is subject to change depending on what type of criminal charges, if any, are filed against her, are as follows:

160 hours unpaid suspension Cannot drive any Genesee County vehicle Mandated alcohol counseling Had to sign a five-year last chance agreement

“Which means that any, any alcohol related incident or other major rule, it’s an automatic termination with no grievance process,” Swanson said.

Swanson said this employee may be fired depending on the charges.

“She very well may be fired. Because the criminal case is still outstanding. We take it to David Leyton as soon as we get the blood results back from the lab,” Swanson said.

Even though the incident happened on Jan. 8, Swanson said she is a union employee with a right for due process that concluded on Tuesday.

“Tuesday, she was brought in at 9:30, she was disciplined, and the story broke an hour later,” Swanson said.

The case remains under investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Which leads some to wonder if this is a conflict of interest.

Swanson said his office is capable of handling it, citing the cases of former deputies George Zofchak and corrections officer Benjamin Reinhart.

“We investigate our own cases as done in the past with two cases I sent you. Any case that we investigate, no matter who it is, we do the most professional job, cover all bases, and that includes our own,” Swanson said.

Swanson said when the sergeant’s suspension ends, she will not be allowed on the road.

“She’s embarrassed and mortified and remorseful beyond words. She’s a good person that made a horrible decision,” Swanson said.

