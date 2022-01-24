Biden administration identifying troops for possible deployment to Europe amid Russia tensions

By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon Correspondent

The Biden administration is in the final stages of identifying specific military units it wants to send to Europe and writing up the military orders in an effort to deter Russia which has massed troops on the border with Ukraine, according to multiple US and defense officials.

No final decision has been made, but CNN reported that President Joe Biden discussed options for bolstering US troop levels in the Baltics and Eastern Europe with his top military officials during a briefing at Camp David on Saturday, according to a senior official.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

