Earthquake warning app MyShake available in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — A new earthquake-warning app is available for Washington state. The Seattle Times reports the state said there are already two warning systems in place, but the MyShake app provides a third and possibly quicker option. The app launched in 2019 and sends alerts in California and Oregon. It became available in Washington on Wednesday. The MyShake app can be downloaded for free through the Apple or Google Play app stores. The app was created by seismologists and engineers in California and funded by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.