Lay It Out Events releases 2022 lineup of events, races

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Lay It Out Events released Thursday a powerhouse lineup of 2022 events and races that guarantees a dynamic athletic, music, culture, fine arts and festival scene for residents and visitors alike over the coming year.



From forested marathons to BBQ contests to rocking concerts on the streets of downtown Bend–there’s an enriching experience for everyone here.



Proceeds from each event will be donated to charity, adding to the more than $300,000 LIOE has contributed to nonprofits serving the diverse needs of Central Oregon communities since the company’s inception more than a decade ago.



“These cultural experiences provide a higher quality of life for the people of our region, worthwhile experiences for visitors who keep our economy thriving, and the opportunity to drive funds to the nonprofits who serve us all,” said LIOE founder Aaron Switzer. “We look forward to another banner year of community-building events!”



2022 EVENTS



Oregon WinterFest

Feb. 18-20

It’s the Pacific Northwest’s largest winter celebration! This year’s spectacular event features the largest rail jam in North America, iconic music acts Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Quiet Riot, ice carving, fire pit sculptures, the Lonza Science Festival hosted by OMSI, an indoor Fine Arts & Crafts Pavilion, the Wonderland Marketplace, and a wide variety of cuisines from more than a dozen delicious food purveyors.



Central Oregon BBQ, Brews & Whiskey Festival

June 3-5

The Central Oregon BBQ, Brews & Whiskey Festival is Oregon’s largest BBQ competition east of the Cascades. Enjoy a sunny summer weekend full of new and classic flavors while catching inspiring demos and entertainment in the heart of Central Oregon.



Bend Summer Festival

July 8–10

This is THE summer party for Bend residents and visitors alike. Diverse music acts, the Fine Artist Promenade, the Oregon Lifestyle Marketplace, tons of food trucks, and the Summer Sprint race for the kids—this is fun for the whole family!



Balloons Over Bend

July 22 – 24

Where else will you find breathtaking views of hot air balloons drifting across the skyline of the Cascade Mountains? It’s all about early morning launches, night glows and making memories to last a lifetime.



Theater in the Park

Aug. 19-20

Beginning with performances of Shakespeare classics, Theater in the Park has provided annual outdoor cultural productions on gorgeous summer nights for more than 10 years. Stay tuned for an upcoming announcement about the 2022 show!



The Little Woody

Sept. 2-3

Experience small batch beers aged in wood barrels from some of the Pacific Northwest’s finest breweries, plus enjoy tastings of artisan American rye whiskeys as live music rolls in the background. Held on the lush green lawn of the Deschutes County Historical Society this event feels like a backyard party where everybody knows your name.



Bend Fall Festival

Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Bend’s downtown streets will swell with live music stages, the Harvest Market, gourmet food and wine, pumpkin paintings, the Fine Arts Promenade, the Bend Business Showcase and so much more. Get cozy and enjoy the harvest season with friends, good food and a hot cup of cider.



2022 RACES



Salmon Run

April 23

Now in its 23rd year, the Salmon Run is one of Bend’s oldest and most beloved events. 5K, 10K and half marathon courses run alongside the Deschutes River ending at the Athletic Club of Bend where a hearty meal and local beer await every finisher.



Happy Girls Series

Bend-May 21 | Spokane-Sept. 17 | Sisters-Nov. 5

The Happy Girls Run series offers the best all-women running experience in the Pacific Northwest with 5K, 10K and half marathon courses in three beautiful locations.



Redmond Run

June 18

Central Oregon’s Race scene expands to Redmond with the inaugural Redmond Run! We’re showcasing the beauty of the high desert with 5K, 10K and half marathon courses that take runners on a tour that begins on historical downtown streets and weaves through the stunning and rugged scenery of the Dry Canyon.



Haulin Aspen

Aug. 13

This all-dirt race is a trail runner’s dream come true. This course features a 1,000-foot elevation gain over spectacular single-track, double track and Forest Service roads in the Deschutes National Forest. At the finish line, beer and a delicious meal await one and all.



Bend Beer Run

Sept. 3

Now a sister event to The Little Woody, the Beer Run sends participants along a 5K race loop straight through the heart of downtown Bend with frosty sips along the way. Finish with a tasting glass and tokens to The Little Woody.



Learn more about all the events and races at layitoutevents.com.