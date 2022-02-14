DA: San Francisco police used rape kit DNA to arrest victim

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s police chief says he’s investigating claims by the district attorney that DNA collected from rape victims is being used to help identify them as possible crime suspects. District Attorney Chesa Boudin said Monday that he’s learned the police crime lab has been entering DNA profiles from sex-assault victims into a suspect database. Boudin says a woman was arrested recently for a property crime based on her years-old rape kit DNA. Boudin says the practice could be unconstitutional and it could dissuade sex-assault victims from reporting crimes. Police Chief Bill Scott says he’s ordered an investigation and if the allegations are true he’ll end the practice.