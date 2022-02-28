Bucs to play in Germany, Packers in London this year

LONDON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany this year and the Green Bay Packers are traveling abroad for the first time. The league says the Bucs will host the inaugural game in Munich next season but their opponents and the date for the game have yet to be announced. The Packers and the New Orleans Saints are the designated home teams for two games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jacksonville Jaguars will host a game at Wembley Stadium. The Arizona Cardinals will play a game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.