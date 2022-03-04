Bend Park & Rec spring recreation program registration opens Tuesday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the days a little longer and warmer, it’s time for spring recreation activities. Bend Park and Recreation District is opening registration for spring recreation programs beginning Tuesday, March 8 at 6 a.m.

Program descriptions and scheduled are available for preview in the Spring 2022 Online Playbook or at the registration website.

Spring programs run from April through early June and include youth and adult activities, no school day programs, arts, swim lessons, sports, roller skating and more favorites.

Patrons are encouraged to register online or in person at the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, Larkspur Community Center, District Office and The Pavilion during regular business hours.

For additional information, contact the BRPD Customer Service Team at (541) 389-7275.