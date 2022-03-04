Save the date: Redmond Kiwanis Vintner’s Dinner returns July 8



REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 16th annual Redmond Kiwanis Vintner’s Dinner is a go after cancellations the past two years because of the COVID pandemic.

The dinner has been delayed until July 8, a Friday, at Redmond Community Church.

Canoe Ridge Winery of Walla Walla will be the presenting winery, and Badger’s Kitchen of Powell Butte will prepare the five-course, wine-paired meal.

Ticket cost will be $95 and corporate tables of eight will be $1,000. Tickets will go on sale in May.

The 2019 dinner raised about $18,000.

The silent auction will go on-line this year following the success of R’Oktoberfest I September. An oral auction will round out the stream of revenue.

The event is the Kiwanis club’s largest fundraising event for its youth projects. Every Child Central Oregon, which supports the state’s foster child program, will be the major beneficiary.